16-year-old passenger killed in Waconia car crash
WACONIA, Minn. -- A 16-year-old was killed in an early-morning crash in Waconia Saturday.
The crash happened along Oak Avenue. near Goldfinch Drive at about 4:20 a.m.
The driver, who was in a Toyota Camry, collided with a payloader parked on the side of the road. Authorities say that it had been marked with a traffic cone, and the speed limit in the area is 30 mph.
The driver -- also 16 -- has been taken to Hennepin Healthcare for non-life threatening injuries. The passenger, however, died as a result of their injuries.
The crash remains under investigation by the Carver County Sheriff's Office and the Minnesota State Patrol.
