16-year-old passenger killed in Waconia car crash

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WACONIA, Minn. -- A 16-year-old was killed in an early-morning crash in Waconia Saturday.

The crash happened along Oak Avenue. near Goldfinch Drive at about 4:20 a.m.

The driver, who was in a Toyota Camry, collided with a payloader parked on the side of the road. Authorities say that it had been marked with a traffic cone, and the speed limit in the area is 30 mph.

The driver -- also 16 -- has been taken to Hennepin Healthcare for non-life threatening injuries. The passenger, however, died as a result of their injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the Carver County Sheriff's Office and the Minnesota State Patrol.

First published on August 13, 2022 / 7:23 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

