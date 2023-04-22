16-year-old in custody after striking 70-year-old pedestrian with stolen car

ST. CLOUD, Minn. -- A 70-year-old St. Cloud man died on Friday evening after he was struck by a stolen car driven by a 16-year-old boy.

The incident happened on the 1700 block of 6th Avenue North shortly after 8 p.m.

St. Cloud police say the 16-year-old was ultimately taken into custody after he initially fled from the scene. The investigation indicates the boy had stolen the car a few blocks away and saw the 70-year-old man walking on a path.

The boy, from Sauk Rapids, admitted to driving on the walking path and striking the man "intentionally," police say. His motive is not clear at this time.

The boy was taken to a secure juvenile detention center, where he is being held on second-degree murder charges.

The identity of the man will be released at a later date.