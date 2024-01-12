16-year-old and snowmobile falls through ice on Little Rock Lake

BENTON COUNTY, Minn. — A 16-year-old boy from Rice, Minnesota fell through the ice on Little Rock Lake while riding his snowmobile.

At approximately 11:30 a.m. on Friday the Benton County Sheriff's Office responded to a call from a witness who reported seeing a snowmobile fall through the ice and disappear under the water.

The witness then said they observed the victim climb back onto the ice, said a press release.

Benton County Sheriff's Office

The witness said the victim began walking towards a fish house near St. Regis landing, where deputies met the lone teenage victim. According to a press release, prior to meeting at the landing deputies contacted an angler on the lake who transported the victim to shore.

The teenager was treated at the scene for hypothermia.

According to the victim, he drove his snowmobile out onto the lake from St. Regis landing and headed southeast. About a mile and half away from shore, he saw open water in his path. He tried to stop the snowmobile but was unable to avoid falling into the water.

The sheriff's department says they're working with the victim's family to retrieve the snowmobile from the lake.

The sheriff's department also warns anyone who is out on Little Rock Lake to take extra caution as many areas of the ice are thin. If you are venturing onto the ice, they recommend having self-rescue and floatation devices on hand.