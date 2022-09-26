1,500 UMN service workers to vote on authorizing strike

MINNEAPOLIS -- The union representing 1,500 service workers at the University of Minnesota has announced a strike authorization vote.

On Monday, Teamsters Local 320 said the vote is happening after the university "repeatedly refused to address chronic understaffing, poverty wages, and abusive employment practices." The workers' contract expired on June 30.

The union says it represents the workers who prepare food, clean buildings, service dormitories, maintain HVAC systems, care for research animals, drive trucks and do other activities across the university's five campuses.

"We don't want to go on strike. We want to continue to do our jobs to keep the university up and running for UMN students, but we can't do that when we're not making enough to pay our bills and put food on the table. We can't do that when we're barely making enough to survive," Sara Parcells, a University of Minnesota building and grounds worker, said in the union's news release. "UMN brings in billions of dollars each year off the backs of workers like me. It's time UMN supports working people in Minnesota and pays its essential workers a living wage."

The union says a survey, which included more than 450 current and former service workers at the university, found that more than 62% reported not being paid enough to afford basic monthly expenses.

Voting will run through Friday, Oct. 7 and the votes will be counted the following Monday, Oct. 10.

Last week, WCCO reported on university students being frustrated with what's being served up at the campus dining halls.

A problem that these on-campus dining halls are facing right now is staffing shortages. The University told WCCO they are 142 employees short right now, and they reduced hours of operation, as part of mitigating that problem.

WCCO has reached out to the university for comment.