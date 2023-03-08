15-year-old leads troopers on chase in North Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS -- Two teenagers are in custody following a pursuit in a reportedly stolen vehicle in North Minneapolis early Wednesday morning.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a trooper saw a driver in a Hyundai Santa Fe speeding over 100 mph on Interstate 94 near Dowling Avenue around 1:20 a.m.

The driver failed to stop for emergency lights and sirens, police say. Troopers ended the pursuit near Highway 252 after a State Patrol flight located the driver.

According to a police report, the flight observed the driver drop off a passenger near 51st and Xerxes avenues north.

The car then allegedly crashed into two unoccupied vehicles on Logan Avenue North in an attempt to flee approaching squads.

Troopers say they used intentional contact with squad cars to prevent the driver from fleeing in the vehicle.

One of the passengers, a 19-year-old man from Minneapolis, allegedly fled the vehicle on foot, discharging his firearm as he left.

Officers with the Minneapolis Police Department and Hennepin County deputies apprehended the fleeing passenger a short time later.

Police say the suspect had a self-inflicted hand injury and was transported to a hospital for treatment.

The 15-year-old driver was brought into custody on suspicion of fleeing police in a motor vehicle and receiving stolen property.

The 19-year-old is booked on suspicion of reckless discharge, second-degree assault, carrying a weapon without a permit and fleeing police on foot.

Police released a third passenger, who had been dropped off earlier in the encounter, from custody pending further investigation.