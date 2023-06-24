Watch CBS News
15-year-old boy hit and killed by boat while tubing in Otter Tail County

OTTER TAIL COUNTY, Minn. -- A tubing accident at a summer church camp has left one teen dead in western Minnesota.

According to the Otter Tail Sherrif's Office, two children were on an innertube getting pulled by a boat at Lake Six when a 15-year-old boy fell off.

A North Central Camp Cherith worker driving the boat went to pick him up, but the boat hit and killed him.

The sheriff's office is calling the death an accident.

First published on June 23, 2023 / 10:01 PM

