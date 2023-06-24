15-year-old boy hit and killed by boat while tubing in Otter Tail County

OTTER TAIL COUNTY, Minn. -- A tubing accident at a summer church camp has left one teen dead in western Minnesota.

According to the Otter Tail Sherrif's Office, two children were on an innertube getting pulled by a boat at Lake Six when a 15-year-old boy fell off.

A North Central Camp Cherith worker driving the boat went to pick him up, but the boat hit and killed him.

The sheriff's office is calling the death an accident.