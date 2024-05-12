Watch CBS News
Greater Minnesota News

15-year-old boy drowns while swimming at Mound Creek County Park

By Riley Moser

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital update: Afternoon of May 12, 2024
WCCO digital update: Afternoon of May 12, 2024 01:29

STATELY TOWNSHIP, Minn. — Authorities say a 15-year-old boy died after drowning in a southern Minnesota lake on Sunday.

The Brown County Sheriff's Office says it received a report of a possible drowning at Mound Creek County Park around 3:30 p.m.

A 15-year-old boy from Mountain Lake, Minnesota had been swimming off the beach when he began to struggle, went under the water and did not re-surface, officials say

Emergency responders eventually recovered the boy and began life-saving efforts. However, the boy was pronounced dead shortly after 5:30 p.m.

The name of the boy will be released by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office at a later time.

Riley Moser

Riley Moser is a digital line producer at wcco.com. At WCCO, she often covers breaking news and feature stories. In 2022, Riley received an honorable mention in sports writing from the Iowa College Media Association.

First published on May 12, 2024 / 9:16 PM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.