15-year-old boy drowns while swimming at Mound Creek County Park

STATELY TOWNSHIP, Minn. — Authorities say a 15-year-old boy died after drowning in a southern Minnesota lake on Sunday.

The Brown County Sheriff's Office says it received a report of a possible drowning at Mound Creek County Park around 3:30 p.m.

A 15-year-old boy from Mountain Lake, Minnesota had been swimming off the beach when he began to struggle, went under the water and did not re-surface, officials say

Emergency responders eventually recovered the boy and began life-saving efforts. However, the boy was pronounced dead shortly after 5:30 p.m.

The name of the boy will be released by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office at a later time.