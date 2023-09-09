Watch CBS News
15-year-old arrested in connection to south Minneapolis shooting

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- A 15-year-old has been arrested in connection to a shooting Friday afternoon in south Minneapolis.

Officers with the Minneapolis Police Department's third precinct responded to a report of a shooting near the intersection of 32nd Street East and Cedar Avenue South shortly after 3 p.m.

Police say they found a juvenile boy with a gunshot wound that was not life-threatening. He was transported to an area hospital by ambulance.

A suspect vehicle was located on the 2400 block of Bloomington Avenue and officers determined the suspect was inside a residence in the area.

Officers took a 15-year-old boy from the residence into custody without incident.

MPD says it recovered guns from the residence.

First published on September 8, 2023 / 11:01 PM

