15-year-old arrested in connection to south Minneapolis shooting
MINNEAPOLIS -- A 15-year-old has been arrested in connection to a shooting Friday afternoon in south Minneapolis.
Officers with the Minneapolis Police Department's third precinct responded to a report of a shooting near the intersection of 32nd Street East and Cedar Avenue South shortly after 3 p.m.
Police say they found a juvenile boy with a gunshot wound that was not life-threatening. He was transported to an area hospital by ambulance.
A suspect vehicle was located on the 2400 block of Bloomington Avenue and officers determined the suspect was inside a residence in the area.
Officers took a 15-year-old boy from the residence into custody without incident.
MPD says it recovered guns from the residence.
