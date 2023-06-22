$13M approved to build anti-climb fencing around U.S. Bank Stadium
MINNEAPOLIS -- State funding is official for anti-climb fencing around U.S. Bank Stadium.
On Wednesday, the Minnesota Sports Facilities Authority approved nearly $13 million for the first phase of the Secured Perimeter Project.
That includes fencing around three-quarters of the building.
It's intended to increase security and public safety.
Construction is set to start later this month, and the fence isn't expected to be complete until 2024.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.