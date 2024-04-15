Boy, 12, taken into custody after 13-year-old girl shot to death in Iowa

Police say that a 12-year-old boy has been taken into custody after a 13-year-old girl was fatally shot in a rural area of Iowa.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation said someone called 911 just before 5:30 a.m. Sunday about the shooting in the town of Eldora, about 80 miles northeast of Des Moines. The girl was found at a home.

The name of the girl killed and the boy taken into custody were not released. No details have been released about what led to the shooting. The DCI is investigating.

South Hardin Schools Superintendent Adam Zellmer said in an email to the community that the school district was "shaken" by the death.