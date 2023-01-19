13 displaced after St. Paul house fire; residents were homeless until recently

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A family of thirteen is out in the cold after a fire ravaged their home last night.

A woman, her brother, and 11 children will be looking for a new place to sleep tonight after fire ripped through their St. Paul home. The call came in after midnight to a home in the 300 block of Sherburn Avenue.

The acting deputy fire chief Greg Duren tells WCCO firefighters arrived to thick smoke covering the neighborhood.

Smoke and flames filled the house. Duren said the construction of the home allowed the fire to spread more quickly.

Kevia Wraggs told WCCO that she and her 11 children made it out safely, but the fire is hitting them hard. She says her family was homeless up until a few months ago, when she and her husband were able to move the family into the house.

It's unclear where he was at the time of the fire, but after the fire, she says they've lost everything to their name.

The fire department tells WCCO Wraggs' brother was able to break a window to escape the second floor.

Damage is so extensive the family won't be able to stay here. Wraggs says the Red Cross is putting them up in a hotel for three nights and giving them money for coats, shoes and clothes.

Investigators are going to be getting in there to determine how this blaze actually began.

One of the challenges for firefighters getting out to the scene was the roads. Firefighters say they know the city is working hard to get the streets cleared, but some streets still need to be plowed. The deputy chief said he's concerned some of the side streets are still too narrow for their trucks.