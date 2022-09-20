12 men accused of operating "highly organized" cellphone theft ring in downtown Mpls

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Hennepin County Attorney's Office says twelve men face charges for allegedly operating a "highly organized" cellphone theft ring in downtown Minneapolis.

The attorney's office announced Tuesday that the men, who are all from the Twin Cities, face charges of racketeering.

Those charged include:

- Aaron Johnson, age 25, of St. Paul

- Sharlotte Green, age 21, of St. Paul

- Charlie Pryor Jr., age 18, of St. Paul

- Charlie Pryor Sr., age 41, of St. Paul

- Lawrence Miles, age 22, of Bloomington

- Heiron Birts, age 26, of Minneapolis

- Alfonze Stuckey, age 23, of St. Paul

- Sherrod Lamar, age 23, of St. Paul

- Emarion White, age 18, of St. Paul

- Antonio Green, age 19, of St. Paul

- David Mullins, age 26, of Minneapolis

- Zhongshuang Su, a/k/a "Brandon Su," of Minneapolis

According to charging documents, the men would steal phones, transfer funds from the victims' phones to those associated with the theft ring. They'd then allegedly sell the stolen phones both locally and internationally. In one case, officials say 50 shipments of phones were sent to Hong Kong, China.

"The defendants often targeted intoxicated individuals in downtown Minneapolis at bar close. In some circumstances, the defendants would take phones from the victims by force or intimidation," the attorney's office said.

More than 40 people were victimized.

The thefts and robberies resulted in losses estimated to be over $300,000, the attorney's office said.

If convicted, they could face up to 20 years in prison.