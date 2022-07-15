Watch CBS News
11-year-old hit by truck while riding his bike in Coon Rapids

COON RAPIDS, Minn. -- An 11-year-old boy was riding a bicycle in Coon Rapids Wednesday afternoon when he was struck by a truck at the intersection of Northdale Boulevard and Round Lake Boulevard.

The Coon Rapids Police Department says the boy was riding through the intersection along Northdale Boulevard when he was hit. The truck, traveling south on Round Lake Boulevard, had a green light.

The boy was transported to a local hospital, where his family says he is in stable condition.

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

