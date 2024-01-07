Watch CBS News
Twin Cities News

100+ volunteers put out cold weather gear for those in need at Twin Cities parks

By Riley Moser

/ CBS Minnesota

Cold weather clothing put out for homeless around metro parks
Cold weather clothing put out for homeless around metro parks 00:44

MINNEAPOLIS — A feel good event is marking its seventh year as a volunteers work to spread the message of kindness.

The group One Good Deed put on a "scarf-bombing" at four metro area parks — Loring Park and Cedar Avenue Field Park in Minneapolis, and Kellogg and Rice parks in St. Paul.

Volunteers put out cold weather clothing, such as jackets, scarves, gloves, hats, boots, blankets and more. The items were available for anyone who needed them.

According to the group, "There's no hassle, no stigma, no forms to complete or qualifications to be met; just warm items for those in need. The items offer warmth, comfort and hope to the recipient; letting them know that someone cares."

RELATED: Homelessness in America reaches record level amid rising rents and end of COVID aid

530p-sotvo-scarf-bombin-wcco4n0v.jpg
WCCO

The group founder, Michelle Christensen, says its their way of making a difference in the community.

"Its a wonderful thing," Christensen said. "It's a pull of kindness that's just so lovely to rest within. And to have 100 plus people joining me, that is absolutely amazing."

In previous years, One Good Deed typically rented one bus to charter volunteers to two parks, but were able to step up efforts this year as more than 100 people volunteered for the event.

It took three months to collect the items.

In total, the group gave out 525 bags of clothing.

Riley Moser

Riley Fletcher Moser is a digital line producer at wcco.com. At WCCO, she often covers breaking news and feature stories. In 2022, Riley received an honorable mention in sports writing from the Iowa College Media Association.

First published on January 7, 2024 / 6:32 PM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.