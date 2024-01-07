100+ volunteers put out cold weather gear for those in need at Twin Cities parks

Cold weather clothing put out for homeless around metro parks

MINNEAPOLIS — A feel good event is marking its seventh year as a volunteers work to spread the message of kindness.

The group One Good Deed put on a "scarf-bombing" at four metro area parks — Loring Park and Cedar Avenue Field Park in Minneapolis, and Kellogg and Rice parks in St. Paul.

Volunteers put out cold weather clothing, such as jackets, scarves, gloves, hats, boots, blankets and more. The items were available for anyone who needed them.

According to the group, "There's no hassle, no stigma, no forms to complete or qualifications to be met; just warm items for those in need. The items offer warmth, comfort and hope to the recipient; letting them know that someone cares."

The group founder, Michelle Christensen, says its their way of making a difference in the community.

"Its a wonderful thing," Christensen said. "It's a pull of kindness that's just so lovely to rest within. And to have 100 plus people joining me, that is absolutely amazing."

In previous years, One Good Deed typically rented one bus to charter volunteers to two parks, but were able to step up efforts this year as more than 100 people volunteered for the event.

It took three months to collect the items.

In total, the group gave out 525 bags of clothing.