1 year ago, 6-year-old Elle Ragin went missing in Northfield

NORTHFIELD, Minn. -- Sunday marks one year since the disappearance of a 6-year-old Northfield girl.

Police are continuing their call for help from the public to find Elle Ragin. Police began the investigation when they discovered the body of her mother, Lisa Wade.

Investigators say Wade died by suicide. But they suspect she was involved in her daughter's disappearance.

Northfield Police

The last time Ragin was seen was weeks before Wade's body was found.

Since Ragin's reported disappearance, police have received hundreds of leads, including clues that pointed them to Mississippi River County Park near Rice. That's where they found Ragin's cellphone on land, and her mother's phone and purse in the water.

Northfield police believe Ragin's body is somewhere in the park, but say that based on the information and evidence discovered, they may not be able to find her.

Northfield police are asking anyone who may know anything about the disappearance to contact them. The phone number for the police department is 507-645-4477.

Mental Health Resources: Crisis services are available around the clock if you or someone you care about is having a mental health crisis. Call **CRISIS (**274747) from a cell phone to talk to a team of professionals who can help you. Text "MN" to 741741. More info here.

NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) Minnesota also recommends people search for a provider at Fast-Tracker, a healthcare resource developed by the Minnesota Mental Health Community Foundation. This site also offers information on how to reach suicide prevention and crisis hotlines. More on finding the right therapists here.