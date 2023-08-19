1 woman injured after overnight shooting in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. -- A woman in her 20's has non-life threatening injuries after being struck by gunfire near First Avenue downtown Minneapolis overnight.

At approximately 2:19 a.m., police from the First Precinct heard gunshots at near Fourth and Fifth Street, near First Avenue.

Sergeant Garrett Parten with the Minneapolis Police Department told WCCO that when they arrived they found a woman in her 20's with an apparent non-life threatening gunshot wound.

August 19, 2023 WCCO

Officers provided medical attention and later transported the victim to Hennepin Healthcare for further treatment.

According to the Office of Public Information, the victim was outside near the intersection when she heard gunshots and felt pain.

MPD is investigating, and at this time no arrests have been made.