1 stabbed during fight on Metro Transit bus in Brooklyn Park

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- Authorities say a person was stabbed and another detained after a fight on a Metro Transit bus Monday evening.

The Brooklyn Park Police Department responded to assist Metro Transit officers just before 7 p.m.

Police said a large group was "actively fighting" on the bus before starting to disperse. Officers found a male with two stab wounds leaving the fight, and detained a suspect. There was no word on the victim's condition.

The Metro Transit Police Department is handling the investigation.