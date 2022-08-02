1 stabbed during fight on Metro Transit bus in Brooklyn Park
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- Authorities say a person was stabbed and another detained after a fight on a Metro Transit bus Monday evening.
The Brooklyn Park Police Department responded to assist Metro Transit officers just before 7 p.m.
Police said a large group was "actively fighting" on the bus before starting to disperse. Officers found a male with two stab wounds leaving the fight, and detained a suspect. There was no word on the victim's condition.
The Metro Transit Police Department is handling the investigation.
