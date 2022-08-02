Watch CBS News
Crime

1 stabbed during fight on Metro Transit bus in Brooklyn Park

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO Digital Update: Morning of Aug. 2, 2022
WCCO Digital Update: Morning of Aug. 2, 2022 01:18

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- Authorities say a person was stabbed and another detained after a fight on a Metro Transit bus Monday evening.

The Brooklyn Park Police Department responded to assist Metro Transit officers just before 7 p.m.

Police said a large group was "actively fighting" on the bus before starting to disperse. Officers found a male with two stab wounds leaving the fight, and detained a suspect. There was no word on the victim's condition.

The Metro Transit Police Department is handling the investigation.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on August 2, 2022 / 11:14 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.