Watch CBS News
Crime

1 shot in South St. Paul, suspect in custody

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO Digital Update: Morning of July 13, 2022
WCCO Digital Update: Morning of July 13, 2022 01:32

SOUTH ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Police in South St. Paul say one man is hospitalized and another is in custody after a shooting Tuesday afternoon.

It happened on the 500 block of 10th Avenue South. The man shot is expected to recover.

The South St. Paul Police Department said one man was arrested and it is "actively investigating the potential involvement of others." 

Police said there is no threat to the public.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on July 13, 2022 / 7:51 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.