1 shot in South St. Paul, suspect in custody
SOUTH ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Police in South St. Paul say one man is hospitalized and another is in custody after a shooting Tuesday afternoon.
It happened on the 500 block of 10th Avenue South. The man shot is expected to recover.
The South St. Paul Police Department said one man was arrested and it is "actively investigating the potential involvement of others."
Police said there is no threat to the public.
