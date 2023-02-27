1 person killed in Minneapolis house fire

MINNEAPOLIS – One person is dead after a fire completely destroyed a home early Sunday in Minneapolis' Central neighborhood.

The Minneapolis Fire Department says crews were called to the home on the 3200 block of 5th Avenue South at about 1:30 a.m.

Two people inside were able to get out, but a third resident – who fire officials say was "reportedly bedridden" on the third floor – was unable to escape. Crews were unable to reach them in time because the "floor flashed over."

The home's roof and third floor collapsed during the blaze, which took crews about two hours to tame.

A firefighter was injured at one point, but they were later deemed to be in good condition.

Crews later had to use "heavy equipment" to recover the victim's body, before the demolishing the remnants of the home.