1 person dead after Eden Prairie house fire
EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. -- One person is dead after a house caught on fire Thursday afternoon in Eden Prairie.
The Eden Prairie police and fire departments responded to a house fire on the 17000 block of Rustic Hills Drive around 4 p.m.
Authorities say that responders found a dead adult inside the house.
The fire was extinguished, but there is significant damage to the home and some minor damage to nearby residences.
