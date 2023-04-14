Watch CBS News
1 person dead after Eden Prairie house fire

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. -- One person is dead after a house caught on fire Thursday afternoon in Eden Prairie.

The Eden Prairie police and fire departments responded to a house fire on the 17000 block of Rustic Hills Drive around 4 p.m.

Authorities say that responders found a dead adult inside the house.

The fire was extinguished, but there is significant damage to the home and some minor damage to nearby residences.

