1 person, 3 cats found dead inside mobile home after fire

DAYTON, Minn. -- One person is dead and a home is destroyed after a fire in Dayton early Saturday afternoon.

The Dayton Fire Department says it responded to a fire report on Crestwood Drive at 12:04 p.m.

Fire crews arrived to find significant smoke coming from a mobile home.

One person and three cats were found deceased inside the home, which firefighters declared a total loss.

The Dayton Fire Chief says the home had a lot of clutter inside.

The State Fire Marshall is leading the investigation into the fire.