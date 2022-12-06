1-on-1 with outgoing Minnesota Health Commission Jan Malcolm

MINNEAPOLIS – Minnesota Department of Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm is retiring next month after decades of public service, including the past few years helping to steer the state through a global pandemic.

When COVID-19 hit, Malcom was no stranger to being at the helm.

"My first time here as health commissioner was back in 1999 with Gov. [Jesse] Ventura," Malcolm said.

It wasn't her first time dealing with a crisis.

"We had 9/11, and that was a major trauma and that brought with it all kinds of immediate responses around things like security and bioterrorism," she said.

Still, nothing could have prepared her for the monsoon that would crash in at the start of the decade.

"It was March 6 that we had our first confirmed case here," she said. "We have had for years plans of various sorts for different kinds of emergencies. We had to take those plans that were built for shorter-term events and try to figure out how do we keep it going? But the problem was we never knew how long it was going to have to keep going."

She also wasn't prepared for the skepticism that would follow, surrounding vaccines, masks and restrictions.

Jan Malcolm CBS

"It's kind of hard to get your head around why people who are just trying to help other people would suddenly become perceived as villains of some sort," Malcolm said. "It's really painful, but I think unfortunately this sort of became ideological and political."

At some point as a community, Minnesotans were asked to take care of each other.

"I think we did quite well early on, even though there was always a negative consequence to the closures, for instance of businesses and kids being in remote learning," Malcolm said. "Early on, I think there was more understanding that we're kind of all in this together. I think we struggled with it at many many levels. Certainly in our families, our communities as a state, as a country and all over the world, we're seeing similar fatigue."

She thinks that fatigue could be why we're in the midst of a bad season for all types of viruses.

"We've got great tools now to manage it, but we have to use the tools," she said. "Vaccinations, treatments and some of those basic prevention strategies that have helped us avoid what we're seeing right now, a bad flu season."

Tune in to WCCO 4 News at 10 Monday night for more with Commissioner Malcolm.