Watch CBS News
Local News

1 killed in Winona County after collision between truck, semi

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital update: Morning of Oct. 12, 2023
WCCO digital update: Morning of Oct. 12, 2023 01:28

WINONA COUNTY, Minn. — The Minnesota State Patrol says an 87-year-old man was killed in a southeastern Minnesota crash Wednesday evening.

According to the state patrol, the fatal crash occurred just before 8 p.m. on Interstate 90 in Winona County.

Details on the crash are limited, but officials say a collision occurred between a motorist in a truck and another in a semi, which were both heading in opposite directions.

The driver of the truck, an 87-year-old man from Arcadia, Wisconsin, was killed in the crash. The motorist in the semi, a 67-year-old Albert Lea man, was not injured.

Alcohol was not a factor in the crash, officials say. 

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on October 12, 2023 / 8:22 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.