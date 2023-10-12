1 killed in Winona County after collision between truck, semi

WINONA COUNTY, Minn. — The Minnesota State Patrol says an 87-year-old man was killed in a southeastern Minnesota crash Wednesday evening.

According to the state patrol, the fatal crash occurred just before 8 p.m. on Interstate 90 in Winona County.

Details on the crash are limited, but officials say a collision occurred between a motorist in a truck and another in a semi, which were both heading in opposite directions.

The driver of the truck, an 87-year-old man from Arcadia, Wisconsin, was killed in the crash. The motorist in the semi, a 67-year-old Albert Lea man, was not injured.

Alcohol was not a factor in the crash, officials say.