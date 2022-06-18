1 killed, another injured in Dunn Co. crash

DUNN COUNTY, Wis. -- A man was killed and another was injured in a two-car crash in western Wisconsin early Saturday morning.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says the crash happened at 12:42 a.m. near Knapp.

An eastbound car had pulled over to the right shoulder of the road after hitting a deer. It then drove in reverse into the left lane, where it was struck by a commercial motor vehicle.

A 57-year-old man was killed, and another 55-year-old man suffered a minor injury. The name of the victim has not been released.

The 52-year-old woman who was operating the commercial vehicle was not injured.

Both eastbound lanes of Interstate 94 was closed for roughly 4 hours.