1 killed, 3 severely injured in wrong way collision on I-94 in Wisconsin

MENOMONIE, Wis. -- One person is dead and three people are severely injured after a car driving the wrong way on Interstate 94 collided with a Jeep head-on, authorities said.

On Sunday at 12:08 a.m., numerous law enforcement agencies responded to a car accident on I-94 at mile marker 40 in Dunn County.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, the initial investigation showed that a driver in a Toyota Corolla struck a Jeep Compass head-on while driving eastbound in the westbound lanes.

The 33-year-old driver of the Corolla died on impact, and all four passengers in the Jeep suffered injuries.

According to the patrol, the driver of the Jeep has non-life threatening injuries, but the other three passengers -- including a 6-year-old and 8-year-old -- suffered life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the Wisconsin State Patrol.