Watch CBS News
Local News

1 killed, 3 severely injured in wrong way collision on I-94 in Wisconsin

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital update: Morning of June 14, 2023
WCCO digital update: Morning of June 14, 2023 01:12

MENOMONIE, Wis. -- One person is dead and three people are severely injured after a car driving the wrong way on Interstate 94 collided with a Jeep head-on, authorities said.

On Sunday at 12:08 a.m., numerous law enforcement agencies responded to a car accident on I-94 at mile marker 40 in Dunn County.

MORE LIKE THIS: How often do wrong-way crashes occur on Minnesota roadways?

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, the initial investigation showed that a driver in a Toyota Corolla struck a Jeep Compass head-on while driving eastbound in the westbound lanes.  

The 33-year-old driver of the Corolla died on impact, and all four passengers in the Jeep suffered injuries. 

According to the patrol, the driver of the Jeep has non-life threatening injuries, but the other three passengers -- including a 6-year-old and 8-year-old -- suffered life-threatening injuries. 

The crash remains under investigation by the Wisconsin State Patrol. 

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on June 14, 2023 / 11:12 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.