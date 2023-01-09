1 killed, 3 dogs rescued in Minneapolis fire

MINNEAPOLIS -- One person is dead following an overnight fire in Minneapolis.

According to the Minneapolis Fire Department, the fire occurred at around 2:30 a.m. Monday at a house on the 2000 block of 45th Avenue North. When fire crews arrived, they saw heavy black smoke and fire coming from the residence.

One adult victim was rescued and taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition. The fire department later updated the the victim succumbed to their injuries.

Crews have just finished boarding up a house on the 2000 block of 45th Ave. N in Minneapolis after an early morning house fire. @MinneapolisFire rescued one person now in critical condition. They also saved 3 dogs now with Animal Control- one is possibly hurt. @WCCO pic.twitter.com/fOoLFQCeLM — Pauleen Le (@PauleenLe) January 9, 2023

Fire officials say three dogs were also located, with one possibly injured, and they are now with Animal Control.

No other injuries were reported.

CLEAR OFF FIRE HYDRANTS!! @MinneapolisFire used 2 for a fire in north MPLS this AM but had to dig out one just steps away from the house. It’s also very cold & the snow hard enough to support my weight. The other hydrant is at the other end of the street. Every second counts! pic.twitter.com/AnE55ziFVA — Pauleen Le (@PauleenLe) January 9, 2023