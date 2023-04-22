2 killed, 2 firefighters hurt in Duluth apartment fire

DULUTH, Minn. – Two people are dead and two firefighters are hurt after an apartment fire Saturday morning in Duluth.

The Duluth Fire Department says crews were called at about 6 a.m. to the blaze on the 600 block of East Third Street, in the city's East Hillside neighborhood.

Firefighters rescued several people from inside the building, as well as using ladders to get them to safety. One of the residents rescued via ladder died from injuries suffered in the fire at an area hospital.

Firefighters who went inside the building to rescue another resident from that same unit had to escape out a window after the room "flashed over," with two suffering burns. The resident they were trying to save was later found dead.

Most of the building's roof collapse from the fire.

"This is a tragic and unfortunate event, and Duluth Fire Department wants to extend its condolences to the families who are displaced and to the family of those who were injured and lost their lives," said Mike Consie, DFD's deputy chief of operations.

The two injured firefighters were treated and released from the hospital. The names of the victims have not been released.

This is the third fatal fire at this apartment in the last three years. A resident was killed in an August 2020 fire, and another resident died in a fire in April of 2021.

Safety officials say the apartment building had no open code violations at the time of Saturday's fire.

The fire is being investigated by the Duluth and state fire marshal's offices.