1 killed, 1 gravely injured in north Minneapolis crash

MINNEAPOLIS -- Police say one person was killed and another suffered potentially life-threatening injuries in a crash in north Minneapolis Sunday morning.

Two vehicles collided at the intersection of 42nd and Lyndale avenues. The Minneapolis Police Department said one driver was heading south on Lyndale when they "entered the intersection at a high rate of speed," hitting the other vehicle.

The driver of the struck vehicle was killed, police said, while the speeding driver was hospitalized with grave injuries. The deceased driver is male, but police did not identify him or the other driver.

The crash is being investigated.

First published on December 11, 2022 / 11:21 AM

