1 injured, driver arrested after chase, crash in Eden Prairie

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. — Police arrested the driver of an allegedly stolen vehicle after a chase in Eden Prairie ended in a crash Sunday.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, six vehicles were involved in the crash, though only one person was injured.

The crash happened on Prairie Center Drive just off of Highway 212, where the driver of an allegedly stolen vehicle "split the lanes" at a red light before the crash, the patrol said.

Eden Prairie police, who requested the patrol's help after the crash, arrested the driver. WCCO has reached out to the Eden Prairie Police Department.

