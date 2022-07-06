Watch CBS News
1 in 5 say they always forget to pack something on vacations

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

More seeking to totally unplug while on vacation
MINNEAPOLIS -- Are you the type of person who is precise when it comes to packing, or are you more the forgetful type?

A new survey shows one out of five people say they always realize they forgot to pack something after they've arrived at their destination.

The top things people leave at home are phones, water bottles or drinks, beauty products, and sunscreen.

