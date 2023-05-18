1 in 5 adults says doing math makes them sick with stress

MINNEAPOLIS -- Does the idea of doing math multiply your stress levels?

That's a common response, according to a new survey out of the U.K. The poll, commissioned by professional services firm KPMG UK in collaboration with the charity National Numeracy, asked 3,000 adults about mathematics.

One-third of respondents said math gives them anxiety, and one in five get so stressed about it they become ill.

More than half of respondents said they stopped studying math as soon as they were able. Two-thirds said you realize later in life how important math skills are.