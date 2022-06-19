1 hurt in drive-by shooting during fight in downtown Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis police say one person was shot amid "multiple fights" and a "chaotic crowd" in downtown early Sunday morning.
Officers were helping a business handle a fight on the 500 block of Hennepin Avenue just after 2 a.m., the Minneapolis Police Department said.
As two men were fighting outside, someone in a passing vehicle fired a gun, police said. One of the men was hit. He was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.
No arrests have been made, and the shooting is under investigation.
