1 hurt in drive-by shooting during fight in downtown Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis police say one person was shot amid "multiple fights" and a "chaotic crowd" in downtown early Sunday morning.

Officers were helping a business handle a fight on the 500 block of Hennepin Avenue just after 2 a.m., the Minneapolis Police Department said.

As two men were fighting outside, someone in a passing vehicle fired a gun, police said. One of the men was hit. He was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

No arrests have been made, and the shooting is under investigation.

