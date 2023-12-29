Watch CBS News
1 found dead after burglary call in White Bear Lake

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minn. — One person is dead after a report of a burglary in White Bear Lake on Thursday afternoon.

Officers were dispatched to the home on the 1800 block of Highway 96, after hearing of a burglary in-progress. When they arrived, the person who lived in the home — who had fled during the reported burglary — met the officers outside.

Officers believed the suspect was inside the home. When they entered, they found a person dead of a gunshot wound.

The incident is under investigation. Police do not believe there is a threat to the public.

First published on December 29, 2023 / 10:26 AM CST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

