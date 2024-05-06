1 dead in St. Paul shooting; BCA investigating

1 dead after shooting with St. Paul police

1 dead after shooting with St. Paul police

1 dead after shooting with St. Paul police

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The St. Paul Police Department says officers were involved in a shooting that killed one person on Monday evening.

Police say the shooting occurred just before 7:30 p.m. on the 1100 block of Rose Avenue East.

Officials did not say how officers were involved in the shooting but reported none were injured.

WCCO

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more information.