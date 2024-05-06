Watch CBS News
Twin Cities News

1 dead in St. Paul shooting; BCA investigating

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

1 dead after shooting with St. Paul police
1 dead after shooting with St. Paul police 00:24

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The St. Paul Police Department says officers were involved in a shooting that killed one person on Monday evening.

Police say the shooting occurred just before 7:30 p.m. on the 1100 block of Rose Avenue East.

Officials did not say how officers were involved in the shooting but reported none were injured.

inx-shots-fired-during-sppd-call-050624-1.jpg
WCCO

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating the incident. 

This is a developing story. Check back later for more information.

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on May 6, 2024 / 10:07 PM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.