1 dead in ATV crash near Mille Lacs Lake

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

GARRISON, Minn. — A man is dead and a woman is injured after an ATV crash near Mille Lacs Lake last week.

The crash happened around 9:40 p.m. Thursday on the 26000 block of Linden Street in Garrison, according to the Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office.

A 23-year-old woman from Becker was driving the ATV when it left the road and overturned. She suffered only minor injuries, but her passenger, a 52-year-old man from Becker, was killed, the sheriff's office said.

Multiple agencies responded to the crash.

First published on June 10, 2024 / 1:14 PM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

