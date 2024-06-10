1 dead in ATV crash near Mille Lacs Lake

Minneapolis mass shooting victim dies from injuries, and more headlines

Minneapolis mass shooting victim dies from injuries, and more headlines

Minneapolis mass shooting victim dies from injuries, and more headlines

GARRISON, Minn. — A man is dead and a woman is injured after an ATV crash near Mille Lacs Lake last week.

The crash happened around 9:40 p.m. Thursday on the 26000 block of Linden Street in Garrison, according to the Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office.

A 23-year-old woman from Becker was driving the ATV when it left the road and overturned. She suffered only minor injuries, but her passenger, a 52-year-old man from Becker, was killed, the sheriff's office said.

Multiple agencies responded to the crash.