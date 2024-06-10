1 dead in ATV crash near Mille Lacs Lake
GARRISON, Minn. — A man is dead and a woman is injured after an ATV crash near Mille Lacs Lake last week.
The crash happened around 9:40 p.m. Thursday on the 26000 block of Linden Street in Garrison, according to the Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office.
A 23-year-old woman from Becker was driving the ATV when it left the road and overturned. She suffered only minor injuries, but her passenger, a 52-year-old man from Becker, was killed, the sheriff's office said.
Multiple agencies responded to the crash.