1 dead, 2 injured in separate Cass County snowmobile crashes

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

CASS COUNTY, Minn. -- One person is dead and two others are injured after separate snowmobile crashes in Cass County over the weekend.

According to the Cass County Sheriff's Office, the first crash occurred Saturday shortly before noon on the "Snoflea" Snowmobile Trail in rural Nisswa. A 49-year-old Coon Rapids woman was operating a snowmobile with a 15-year-old boy as a rear passenger when the snowmobile left the trail on a curve and crashed.

The teenage victim was airlifted to a St. Cloud hospital with serious injuries.

The second incident occurred on Saturday shortly before 5 p.m. in rural Staples. A 65-year-old man was operating a snowmobile when its track became dislodged, causing the machine to crash and eject the victim. He was pronounced deceased at the scene. 

First published on February 5, 2023 / 9:48 AM

