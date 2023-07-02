Watch CBS News
Local News

1 dead, 2 injured in crash on Highway 19 in Northfield

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Man dies in crash on Highway 19 in Northfield
Man dies in crash on Highway 19 in Northfield 00:31

NORTHFIELD, Minn. -- One person is dead and another is suffering from life-threatening injuries after a crash in Northfield Friday morning.

The accident happened on Highway 19 near St. Olaf Drive around 11 a.m. 

The Minnesota State Patrol says two cars were heading in opposite directions when they crashed on Highway 19. 

Dan Venegas Garcia, 26, died as a result of the crash.

His passenger, 21-year-old Zurisadail Venegas Garcia, was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

The other driver was hurt but is expected to survive.

State patrol does not believe alcohol was involved.

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on July 1, 2023 / 9:28 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.