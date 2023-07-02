1 dead, 2 injured in crash on Highway 19 in Northfield

Man dies in crash on Highway 19 in Northfield

NORTHFIELD, Minn. -- One person is dead and another is suffering from life-threatening injuries after a crash in Northfield Friday morning.

The accident happened on Highway 19 near St. Olaf Drive around 11 a.m.

The Minnesota State Patrol says two cars were heading in opposite directions when they crashed on Highway 19.

Dan Venegas Garcia, 26, died as a result of the crash.

His passenger, 21-year-old Zurisadail Venegas Garcia, was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

The other driver was hurt but is expected to survive.

State patrol does not believe alcohol was involved.