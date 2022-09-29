Watch CBS News
Crime

1 dead, 2 in custody after Brooklyn Park shooting

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO Digital Update: Morning of Sept. 29, 2022
WCCO Digital Update: Morning of Sept. 29, 2022 01:02

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- Police in Brooklyn Park say one person is dead and two others are in custody after a shooting late Wednesday night.

According to the city's police department, officers responded to the 7800 block of Tessman Drive around 11:30 p.m. after someone reported a shooting. They found a person who had been shot in the chest.

He was taken to a hospital, where he later died. Police did not identify him.

Two adults are being held in the Brooklyn Park Jail for "aiding and abetting the commission of a crime," police said. Police did not identify the two arrested.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on September 29, 2022 / 7:45 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.