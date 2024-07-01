Watch CBS News
1 dead, 2 gravely injured in western Wisconsin crash

By Riley Moser

/ CBS Minnesota

POLK COUNTY, Wis. — One person is dead and two others seriously injured after a crash in western Wisconsin late Monday morning.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office says a crash involving two vehicles occurred on Highway 63 north of 50th Avenue around 11:36 a.m.

A southbound SUV crossed the center line and struck a car traveling in the opposite direction. The passenger of the car was pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver suffered critical injuries and had to be airlifted to the hospital.

The driver of the SUV, who was its only occupant, also suffered serious injuries, the sheriff's office says.

The name of the victim will be released at a later time.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

