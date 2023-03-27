Watch CBS News
1 dead, 1 seriously hurt in crash involving semi near Wadena

WADENA, Minn. – One person is dead and another is seriously injured after a crash between a passenger vehicle and a semi truck Monday morning in northern Minnesota.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at about 11:30 a.m. on Highway 71, north of Wadena.

Both victims were in the passenger vehicle. The semi's driver wasn't hurt.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO.com for more.

First published on March 27, 2023 / 3:45 PM

