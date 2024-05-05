1 dead, 1 injured after shootout in south Minneapolis

MINNNEAPOLIS — One man is dead and another is injured after an overnight shootout in south Minneapolis, police said.

Officers were called to a shooting on the 900 block of Cedar Avenue South around 12:40 a.m. Sunday, according to the Minneapolis Police Department. They found a man in his 40s with life-threatening injuries. He was taken to Hennepin Healthcare, where he later died.

WCCO

Another man showed up at the hospital with survivable injuries, police said.

The shootout began when someone fired across Ninth Street at a group gathered in a parking lot, police said. The group then started firing back.

No one has been arrested. The deceased man has not been publicly identified.

The shooting is under investigation.