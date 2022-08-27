Your complete guide to Day 3 at the Minnesota State Fair

Your complete guide to Day 3 at the Minnesota State Fairget the free app
Saturday is Day 3 at the 2022 Minnesota State Fair!
Saturday is 4-H Day, so visit the barns and animal competition areas to celebrate 4-H. You can also see displays and performances in the 4-H Building.
Another fun option for the day is to meet the dog breeds at Pet Pavilions. On view today: German Shepherd, Golden Retriever and Siberian Husky.
From 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., you can also head to the take-a-break oasis for guests of all ages with sensory-processing challenges who may find the sights, sounds, smells and crowds overwhelming. It is staffed by Fraser-trained sensory support volunteers.
Music at the Fair
The second night at the Grandstand features Portugal. The Man and Manchester Orchestra with special guest Bad Bad Hats. The show begins at 7 p.m. Tickets range from $27 to $37.