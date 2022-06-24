"How dare they?": Minnesota leaders react to abortion ruling

"How dare they?": Minnesota leaders react to abortion rulingget the free app
The Supreme Court on Friday overturned its landmark decision in Roe v. Wade that established the right to an abortion, with a ruling that marks a seismic shift in abortion law and will usher in new rules limiting or banning access to the procedure in half of the states, in some places immediately.
The decision to undo nearly 50 years of precedent will have sweeping ramifications for tens of millions of women across the country as abortion rights are curtailed, particularly in GOP-led states in the South and Midwest, and lead to a patchwork of laws absent the constitutional protection. Thirteen states have so-called "trigger laws" on the books, in which abortion will swiftly be outlawed in most cases with Roe overturned.
The ruling came in a case involving a Mississippi law that banned abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, and the court reversed the decision of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which blocked the measure.
Justice Samuel Alito delivered the opinion for the court, and was joined by Justices Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett. Chief Justice John Roberts delivered a concurring opinion, writing that while he agrees that the viability line established under Roe should be discarded and Mississippi's law upheld, Roe and Casey should be left untouched. The court's three liberal justices dissented.
"Roe was egregiously wrong from the start. Its reasoning was exceptionally weak, and the decision has had damaging consequences. And far from bringing about a national settlement of the abortion issue, Roe and Casey have enflamed debate and deepened division," Alito wrote in his majority opinion. "It is time to heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people's elected representatives."
Minnesota's elected leaders were swift with their response.
Wisconsin Planned Parenthood suspends abortion services
Wisconsin's Planned Parenthood says that they are "temporarily suspending" abortion services and looking at legal options following the U.S. Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade.
The president and CEO of Wisconsin's Planned Parenthood, Tanya Atkinson, says they will still help patients navigate to states where abortion remains legal.
Wisconsin has a pre-Roe v. Wade law that's been on the books since 1849.
Local Planned Parenthood: "Our doors are open"
Planned Parenthood North Central States issued a statement Friday morning, saying that abortion rights remain intact in Minnesota, Nebraska and Iowa.
"The U.S. Supreme Court decision is wrong and will harm millions of people," Sarah Stoesz, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood North Central States said, adding:
"This decision is an unconscionable rollback of fundamental rights for all people in the United States. Because people's right to access abortion is no longer guaranteed by federal law, it now depends on where you live and how much money you have to travel out of state for abortion care. Forced pregnancy is a grave violation of human rights and dignity. We have been preparing for months to be able to best serve patients across our region. Our doors are open and Planned Parenthood is committed to providing abortion care where it remains legal. We have a lot of work ahead of us. We are now living through an unmatched moment where our rights to bodily autonomy are being decimated and, therefore, our democracy is being threatened. Now is the time for every person who supports abortion rights to stand up and act."
Trigger laws in North and South Dakota end abortion rights in those states. Wisconsin has a pre-Roe v. Wade law on the books.
In May, WCCO's Caroline Cummings reported on how Planned Parenthood in Minnesota is preparing for a surge in women seeking abortions.
"We've been working on a number of different models for a while to see if we can get our arms around it, assuming Minnesota becomes land locked and the only safest place to get an abortion," she said.
State's GOP, DFL parties issue statements
While abortion remains legal in Minnesota, experts expect abortion to jump to front of the line in state elections. Both parties released statements following the U.S. Supreme Court ruling Friday morning.
"This is a tremendous victory for the U.S. Constitution, the rule of law, and the sanctity of life. It was widely accepted that Roe v. Wade was deeply flawed on constitutional grounds. As Republicans, our party has always stood for human rights, including those of the unborn. With today's rulings, The Supreme Court returned to the states and the people their rightful authority to govern themselves and protect the unborn," Republican Party of Minnesota chair David Hann said.
"This Supreme Court's ruling is a travesty of justice that will inflict tremendous suffering on countless people across America. With federal abortion protection gone, we know that Republicans are going to redouble their efforts to ban abortion in Minnesota, as Scott Jensen, Doug Wardlow, and Jim Schultz have promised," Minnesota DFL Party chair Ken Martin said. "The Minnesota DFL Party and our leaders will do everything in our power to defend access to abortion. Voters who don't want to see anyone jailed for seeking reproductive health care must show up and vote like our health depends on it, because it does. Republicans will use the same playbook they used nationally to erode protections for abortion here in Minnesota, and the only way to stop that is by defeating them at the ballot box."
GOP gubernatorial hopeful Jensen says "many lives diminished" by Roe v. Wade
In the Minnesota governor race, Republican Party nominee Dr. Scott Jensen says the only exception should be to save the life of the mother not for rape or incest. He issued a statement Friday morning reading, in part:
"We have seen many lives diminished after this court ruling decades ago. While Minnesota's Supreme Court ruled that there is a right to an abortion, as governor I still want to seek out loving and caring alternatives like universal adoption, family planning measures to prevent pregnancies and policies like counseling and alternative referrals, medical assistance and other measures that value people - both born and unborn. I will be a leader that will solve problems, as I have done before such as bipartisan insulin legislation, which values life. Minnesota values are not 'up-to-the-moment-of-birth' abortions as Tim Walz and Peggy Flanagan support. The restrictions allowed by our courts are supported by the vast majority of Minnesotans and late term, nine month abortions championed by Tim Walz are not Minnesota values. I would ask Minnesotans to carefully reflect on that position, along with many other distinctive differences like gas prices, public safety and inflation and choose better leadership that offers positive solutions for this state."
"How dare they?": Senators Klobuchar, Smith respond
Senators Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith, both members of the Democratic Party, issued statements following the U.S. Supreme Court ruling that overturns Roe v. Wade and, with that, abortion rights in many states.
Klobuchar released the following tweets:
Smith, who was once the president of Planned Parenthood, issued the following statement:
"This is a terrible day for America. Roe v. Wade has been overturned. For almost 50 years, American women have had the freedom and constitutional right to make their own decisions about abortion. This right respected individual autonomy and the capacity of people to make good, moral decisions about abortion. This activist Supreme Court—and the Republican Senators and President who put them there—have gutted that right, because they think they know better than American women, whose lives and stories they will never know. How dare they? The Republicans who brought us to this point are dramatically outside the mainstream of American views, and they need to explain why they believe they should have this power over women. In the meantime, I won't stop until safe, reliable access to abortion care is again a guaranteed right."
Gov. Walz responds: "We will not turn back the clock on reproductive rights"
Gov. Tim Walz said that the U.S. Supreme Court decision will not change the status of abortion rights in Minnesota.
"We will not turn back the clock on reproductive rights," Walz tweeted.
"Reproductive rights are on the ballot in November, and the stakes could not be higher. The governor's office is now the last line of defense against an abortion ban in Minnesota," Walz said in a statement released shortly thereafter.
Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan issued her own statement, which reads:
"This disastrous ruling leaves Minnesotans with a clear choice. As long as we are in the governor's office, Gov. Walz and I will not put anti-choice judges on the state Supreme Court and we will block any anti-choice legislation. The Republican ticket has promised to pass one of the most extreme abortion bans in the nation – we cannot let that happen. We ask Minnesotans to come together to protect our reproductive rights from a dangerous anti-choice agenda."