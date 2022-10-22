VP Kamala Harris visits Minnesota Saturday to campaign for Dem candidates

VP Kamala Harris visits Minnesota Saturday to campaign for Dem candidatesget the free app
MINNEAPOLIS -- Vice President Kamala Harris will be in Minnesota to support state Democrats ahead of Election Day.
Harris will attend a fundraiser for the Walz-Flanagan campaign, and join Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan at a forum to speak about abortion rights.
In an exclusive interview with WCCO's Esme Murphy, Vice President Harris said while abortion is legal in Minnesota now, that could change.
Ahead of Harris's visit, Republican candidates gathered to criticize her support for the Minnesota Freedom Fund. Republicans say it paid bail for someone who later murdered a person in St. Paul.
Check below for updates throughout Saturday as Harris makes her visit.