University of Minnesota service workers vote to authorize strike

MINNEAPOLIS -- The union representing 1,500 service workers at the University of Minnesota announced Monday afternoon that a strike vote has been authorized.
Teamsters Local 320 says it will file an intent to strike Tuesday morning. The union has previously said the university "repeatedly refused to address chronic understaffing, poverty wages, and abusive employment practices." The workers' contract expired on June 30.
The union says it represents the workers who prepare food, clean buildings, service dormitories, maintain HVAC systems, care for research animals, drive trucks and do other activities across the university's five campuses.
The union says a survey, which included more than 450 current and former service workers at the university, found that more than 62% reported not being paid enough to afford basic monthly expenses.
UMN: "We want all of our union employees to feel valued"
MINNEAPOLIS -- University of Minnesota officials are speaking out after the union that represents its 1,500 service workers announced Monday that a strike has been authorized.
A spokesperson said the university has been "negotiating in good faith with Teamsters 320 leaders since June with the very best intentions," and the university's last proposal was the largest pay increase offered in more than a quarter century to the union.
"We want all of our union employees to feel valued and to earn market-rate pay for their work, while we make sound financial decisions on behalf of the University and the taxpayers of the state of Minnesota," said the spokesperson.
Union: "UMN has 10 days to come to the bargaining table"
MINNEAPOLIS -- Teamsters Local 320 says service workers at the University of Minnesota will soon head into a 10-day mediation period with the university in the hopes of reaching a compromise and settling on a contract.
The union, which represents 1,500 service workers, could strike as early as October 22 if a deal isn't reached.
"Today's strike authorization should come as no surprise to UMN President Joan Gabel and the Board of Regents, who have done next to nothing to support their essential service workers and secure them livable wages and fair working conditions," said Teamsters Local 320 Secretary-Treasurer Brian Aldes. "Now, UMN has 10 days to come to the bargaining table ready to negotiate a fair contract and help lift their workforce out of poverty. If the University is unwilling to do that, then we'll see them at the picket line."
WCCO has reached out to university officials for a comment.