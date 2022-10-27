Teen charged with attacking family, killing grandma in Roseville: "This is a heartbreaking case"get the free app
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The Ramsey County Attorney's Office on Thursday filed a juvenile petition against a 17-year-old boy accused of assaulting his family and killing his 88-year-old grandmother.
According to the attorney's office, the boy faces second-degree murder and two counts of first-degree assault in connection to the events that unfolded Tuesday. County prosecutors have also filed to have the boy certified to stand trial as an adult.
RELATED: Teen's attack on family in Roseville prompted shelter-in-place warning, police say
"This is a heartbreaking case," Ramsey County Attorney John Choi said. "We will do everything in our power to support this family's healing as it proceeds through our justice system. A very special thank you to the first responders in the Roseville law enforcement community for their work these past few days."
The alleged assault occurred around 10:20 a.m. on the 1100 block of Ryan Avenue in Roseville, and prompted a shelter-in-place alert.
Authorities say that 88-year-old Patricia Frances Maslow died as a result of sharp and blunt-force injuries sustained in the attack.
A 55-year-old woman -- the suspect's mother -- remains hospitalized due to blunt force trauma. A 23-year-old was also taken to the hospital with head trauma but has since been released. Two other adults were treated for minor injuries. There were six people inside the house at the time of the killing.
Police said that there had been no police calls to the scene of the crimes prior to Tuesday's incident.
The boy is scheduled to make his first juvenile court appearance Thursday afternoon.
WCCO does not typically name suspects until they are charged as adults.
More details from the juvenile petition below.
Details from the juvenile petition
Below are allegations from the juvenile complaint:
Roseville police officers were dispatched Tuesday at 10:23 a.m. to the home on Ryan Avenue West. The 911 caller said her brother "went crazy," attacked family members with a bat and fled the home.
When officers arrived at the residence, they found the boy's 23-year-old sister and 55-year-old mother suffering from head injuries. The boy's grandmother was found lying in a hospital bed in a rear bedroom. She was found unresponsive with significant injuries, and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The family members say the boy initially attacked his grandmother in her bed, and began hitting others with a bat when they tried to stop him. A bat was recovered from the house.
At 11:09 a.m., St. Paul police located the boy walking on Stella Street towards Como Avenue. He was wearing pajama shorts, a T-shirt and white socks.
"His hands were red with dried blood, and he had noticeable blood splatter on his face, arms, and clothing," the petition said.
The boy was taken into custody without incident.
In a later interview at the Roseville Police Department, the detectives said the boy had a "thousand-yard stare" and moved his body very little during the hours-long interview. Police said the boy said he felt like he was "going crazy," but when asked if he felt responsible, replied "I think I have to be."