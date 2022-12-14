Nurses expected to share results of contract vote Wednesday

Nurses expected to share results of contract vote Wednesdayget the free app
MINNEAPOLIS -- Members of the Minnesota Nurses Association are expected to share the results of a recent contract vote on Wednesday.
Thousands of nurses cast their vote on whether to ratify their deals with hospitals on Friday and Tuesday.
The nurses all agreed to hold off on a second strike because of the tentative agreements. They're set to share the results at a news conference in St. Paul at 12:30 p.m.
