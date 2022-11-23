Driver who killed Deona Marie Knajdek during Minneapolis protest will be sentenced Wednesday

Driver who killed Deona Marie Knajdek during Minneapolis protest will be sentenced Wednesdayget the free app
MINNEAPOLIS -- A family is preparing to face the man who killed a woman they love Wednesday.
Deona Marie Knajdek died in June 2021 when an SUV plowed through a protest in Uptown. Nicholas Kraus was behind the wheel. A judge will sentence him Wednesday morning.
Knajdek's mom Deb says her family supported a plea deal for Kraus instead of going to trial. Her only requirement: that he plead guilty to a level of murder.
A judge will sentence Kraus for second-degree unintentional murder and for injuring two others. The prosecution and state agreed on a sentencing range of 17 and a half years to 21 years.
Several people delivered written victim impact statements to the judge, including Knajdek's two daughters. Knajdek's mother will read hers in court Wednesday.
WCCO will have a camera in the courtroom for the sentencing. See the latest below and on CBS News Minnesota.
Knajdek's family prepares to face Kraus
Deb Kenney, Deona Marie Knajdek's mother, is prepared to share how her loss has impacted her life.
"It's not that I'm a victim, I'm a daughterless mom, and that has to be the biggest impact," Kenney said.
She says getting through the court process will allow her family to fully process the loss.