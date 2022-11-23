Driver who killed Deona Marie Knajdek during Minneapolis protest will be sentenced Wednesday

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

Family of Deona Marie Knajdek prepares to face driver who killed her during Minneapolis protes

Family of Deona Marie Knajdek prepares to face driver who killed her during Minneapolis protes

Family of Deona Marie Knajdek prepares to face driver who killed her during Minneapolis protes

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On