NEXT Weather: Tornado Warnings issued for several counties

MINNEAPOLIS -- Severe storms will roll through Minnesota over the weekend, though there will be some dry patches.
Saturday evening will see some of the thunderstorms, which will likely produce areas of high wind, heavy rain and even some hail.
Next week, the forecast teeters between rain and no rain; it'll be mainly dry with temperatures into the 70s, with some isolated showers and storms.
Tornado Warning reissued for Kandiyohi County
The Tornado Warning for Kandiyohi County including Raymond, Minnesota was extended until 7 p.m.
The storm continues to produce golfball-sized hail and could produce a tornado at any moment, as it moves toward Willmar through 6:55 p.m.
Flying debris is expected. Damage to roofs, windows, trees and vehicles is also likely.
A tornado has been observed by trained spotters.
Tornado warning issued for Kandiyohi, Chippewa and Renville counties
Tornado warnings were issued for Chippewa, Kandiyohi and Renville counties until 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
A confirmed tornado was located over Maynard -- 13 miles east of Montevideo, moving north at 25 mph, according to the National Weather Service.
The NWS says a radar-indicated tornado was located 21 miles southwest of Willmar, moving northeast at 20 mph at 6:12 p.m.
Law enforcement confirmed a brief touchdown six miles north of Renville, Minnesota at 6:23 p.m.
Take cover in a basement, interior room, or closet on the lowest level of your home until it is safe to leave.