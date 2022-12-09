NEXT Weather: Snowy start for commuters in southern Minnesota

NEXT Weather: Snowy start for commuters in southern Minnesotaget the free app
MINNEAPOLIS -- Road conditions are not ideal in southern parts of Minnesota Friday morning, and a number of schools were reporting delays or closings amid falling snow.
WCCO meteorologist Riley O'Connor says there is some drizzle and fog out there for the metro area, with heavier snow further south, along Interstate 35 and Interstate 90, where O'Connor says 3 to 5 inches is possible.
Going into the day, it's going to be cloudy with highs in the 30s.
On Saturday, we could see some flurries and drizzle at times as temperatures warm to the mid-30s.
Sunday and Monday are looking dry, but then comes a potentially big change.
O'Connor says Tuesday through Thursday could see the metro area and many other parts of the state dealing with a large winter storm. It's still too early to call, but it will almost certainly be windy and fairly mild. We will see snow and possibly rain.